Mayor does indeed have control over election commission
To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle editorial was absurd overreaction,” by Todd Kobus, Voice of the Public, Dec. 12:
(Attleboro City Council vice president) Todd Kobus wrote that I need to stay in my lane.
What Kobus doesn’t seem to understand is that the mayor is the appointing authority of the election commission and oversees the election department.
It is the mayor’s job to make sure that the election department and the election commission are doing their job.
When the election commission considered April 3 as a date for the special election, they were suggesting that date to avoid a potential second special election.
I said to the election commission that if we need a second special election, then so be it, we can’t avoid doing work. The city charter calls for a special election to be called forthwith, i.e. immediately.
It was also disrespectful to John Davis, who would not necessitate a second special election should he win.
The mayor can’t interfere with an election in progress, but the mayor can, and should, make sure that the election commission and all boards and commissions are following the city charter and not trying to avoid work.
I was staying in my lane. I was doing my job making sure the election commission was doing its job following the City Charter.
As to the point that I sent an email to The Sun Chronicle making unsubstantiated claims about games going on concerning the date being set forthwith for this special election, I will say there is more to come on this. My claims are not unsubstantiated.
Paul Heroux
Attleboro