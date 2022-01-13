Mayor has done little to improve city
To the editor:
Re: “Mayor puts his own self interests above city,” by Steven Boedeker (Voice of the Public, Jan. 12):
When Paul Heroux was elected to his first term as mayor starting in 2018 one of the first things he did was to take his dog on an roadtrip to California and back, certainly no weekend jaunt.
To me this was an eye opener suggesting the self-interest image he readily demonstrates.
It is not difficult to compare Heroux to our previous mayor, Kevin Dumas, who was a 24/7 mayor who loved his job and kept Attleboro alive beyond his duties as our mayor. Many remember his downtown festivals and his ability to bring our people together as well as promote the benefits of living in Attleboro to those outside of our city.
It’s easy to see Heroux has done little, if anything, to improve or promote our city but has used his position to draw attention to himself to benefit his own personal interests. His announcement to run against Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, is a joke to many of us.
All who follow our area news can testify that Hodgson has demonstrated his ability and willingness to do his job, in contrast to those qualities as demonstrated by Heroux as the mayor of Attleboro.
Doug Gobin
Attleboro
