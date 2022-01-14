Mayor has done much for Attleboro
To the editor:
Re: “Mayor has done little to improve city,” by Doug Gobin, Voice of the Public, Jan. 13:
I just had to respond to a letter from Doug Gobin where he goes on to criticize Mayor Paul Heroux for taking his dog on a cross country trip. Maybe if Gobin was paying attention, he’d know that Heroux’s dog, at the time, was deemed to be terminally ill and he wanted to have some final days alone with his dog who loved to ride in the car with him. Yes, it was so heartless of him to take a little time away from his job — his vacation, by the way — to take this final trip with his beloved dog.
Gobin is totally clueless and most likely a right winger who really doesn’t like any Democrats and now he has decided to go after Heroux no apparent reason. If you think Heroux has done nothing for Attleboro you must have been fast asleep for the past few years.
When I couldn’t get answers to questions I had from my local elected officials here in Mansfield, I went to Heroux and he got the answers I was seeking. Seeing I do not live in Attleboro, he could have easily ignored my concerns but he didn’t.
Gobin exposed who and what he really is when he went off the track and started to express his support for current Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson who is nothing more than a dinosaur from the past who treat inmates like animals. We have all read about how Hodgson has gone out of his way to make life as miserable as possible for those incarcerated and its time for a real change on how things are run here in Bristol County.
It takes more than street festivals to run a city, and in my opinion Heroux has done a great job. He is a hands-on type guy, not someone who sits in his office all day. He has served Attleboro well in his time in office and now its time for him to move on and use his education and people skills to clean up another mess left to him by the soon-to-be former sheriff.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
