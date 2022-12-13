Mayor has no say in determining election
To the editor:
Mayor Paul Heroux has a lot of gall to assail the municipal council for “playing games.”
It is precisely Heroux who is playing games, games that are not legitimate per the City Charter and the Municipal Council Rules of Procedure.
Heroux has absolutely no say in the establishing of the date for an Attleboro special election, and he is totally out-of-line to try to ‘engineer’ his favored one to be his successor.
That is strictly up to the city council and the voters, never an outgoing mayor. He will never be mayor again.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro