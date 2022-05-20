Mayor is a spend-thrift — at our expense
To the editor:
Our current mayor has his spending priorities wrong, as is so typical of Lefty Liberals.
He currently admits that the city does not have sufficient cash to pay for essentials, yet promotes his delusions of grandeur via a “pavilion” at the former Highland Country Club.
Paul Heroux is proposing a 4.4% budget increase for the next fiscal year.
Does Heroux believe in the tooth fairy?
Attleboro residents are already being severely squeezed, via significant inflation, and in another six months will be hammered by home heating oil price increases. Parents of schoolkids will need money for clothes and footwear.
None of this addresses the need for street re-paving and overdue watermain replacements.
Perhaps the big question is whether the city council will reduce the mayor’s proposed budget.
Plainly, city residents are already hurting financially, and both the city and this newspaper should advocate for less municipal spending.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro