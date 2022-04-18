Mayor is correct: Ban the nips now
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro mayor trying again for nip bottle ban,” front page, April 7:
I have two words: Good idea!
I took a short stroll from the Yankee Spirit parking lot, down Orr Street, toward Newport Avenue this afternoon. I counted 71 empty nip bottles on one side of the street and 42 in the parking lot where the abandoned gas station is at the corner of Washington and Orr streets.
These locations are the distance and time that a person opening the bottle after getting in thier vehicle, driving out of the parking lot, opening the nip, drinking it and tossing it out the window.
I’d bet that not more than 10 nip bottles out of a hundred sold ever make it the the purchaser’s home. It was said that if people can’t buy nips in Attleboro they’ll go somewhere else and buy them. Fine by me. At least they wont be trashing our Attleboro neighborhoods. Ban them or put a hefty deposit on them.
Phillip Mayer
Attleboro