Mayor putting self interest above city
To the editor:
Re: “Heroux may not finish term,” front page, Jan. 4:
Mayor Paul Heroux comes knocking on our doors looking for our support. Before he is even sworn in for his third term of the most “rewarding” job of his career, he is already flying out of town to Washington looking for a new job.
He states that if elected to a new position, he will not finish the final year of his term as mayor.
This action shows he is all about serving his own interests and not the interests of the citizens of Attleboro. Looks like he is using Attleboro to set himself up for his next political position in his political party.
He claimed that he ran for a third term because he had projects in Attleboro he wanted to see completed. The mayor should commit to completing the project of finishing the term he was elected to by the citizens of Attleboro to serve.
He also states that he can serve the duties of mayor while campaigning as he did in the fall of 2021. I do not agree with his assessment.
Campaigning for a job that you do not have that is out of town takes a lot more time and energy than campaigning for a job that you already have that is in town.
The citizens of Attleboro expect more of a commitment out of their mayor than what Heroux is demonstrating by his actions.
Steven Boedeker
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.