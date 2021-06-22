Mayor sends wrong message in seeking volunteers
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro has more than 30 volunteer jobs open,” Page A1, June 9
I guess you really don’t want me — a white, male — to volunteer. Imagine if your volunteer message had been worded encouraging me to apply. What an uproar we’d hear.
Now, I fully appreciate that you have great discretion and latitude in appointing volunteer positions. You are our elected mayor, you are the boss and I commended you on your efforts to drum up support.
But you, too, mayor? Have we Americans, even at the local level, succumbed to the pettiness, political correctness or today’s popular term ‘wokenism?’
I volunteered on my company’s charitable foundation and chaired it for years — so I know it’s hard enough to get busy folks to volunteer.
Your appeal, to use an inflammatory term employed frequently to keep people agitated, won’t disenfranchise me but I can’t speak for all of the 83% of whites or the 49% male residents of Attleboro. (2019 U.S. Census for Attleboro: we are 83% white and 49% male). I hired or approved the hiring of hundreds of staff.
Now I’ll admit my industry was young, booming and attracted the best, but we achieved diverse groups because it made sense (hire to your weakness was a favorite saying of mine) — not because we wanted a false “feeling” of promoting equity.
I trust myself and my fellow citizens of Attleboro who volunteer do the right thing for all of us — and you can, too.
Francis McAndrews
Attleboro
