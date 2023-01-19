Mayor should not be school board chair
To the editor:
Re: “Heroux proposes making mayor chair of school board,” front page, Jan. 10:
Paul Heroux’s communication about the mayor being school committee chairperson was predictably erroneous and illogical.
If 60% of cities in Massachusetts increase taxes and fees, should Attleboro? How many of those mayors are active school committee members attending related meetings as chartered?
Heroux talks out of both sides of his mouth. He rarely participated in School Building Committee meetings related to the high school despite being chairperson per the charter.
While only attending one school committee meeting as mayor, he simultaneously touted his working relationship with district leadership on budget management.
How can he now genuinely complain about a mayor’s limited role in the school department and its spending?
The school committee chairperson is chosen by nine committee members selected by the same voters that choose the mayor. While the current chairperson is a ward representative, the previous three were at-large members.
I am not necessarily opposed to Attleboro’s mayor serving on school committee. However, I oppose the mayor replacing an at-large committee member — an individual also voted by the entire city to represent their interests. I also oppose the mayor being de facto chairperson.
Regarding term limits, Heroux said institutional knowledge is critical for Attleboro’s legislative bodies like school committee and municipal council. Why then should the school committee be led by someone who likely lacks that institutional knowledge?
Heroux promised a charter commission in his initial campaign which he failed to deliver. If our next mayor wants this, they can advocate using a logical rationale and proper process.
Rob Geddes
Attleboro