To the editor:
Re: "City mayoral challenger out with vaccine plan," front page, Aug. 3.
Our country is in the midst of a devastating health crisis that continues to take our lives. The misguided, uneducated, Americans who have decided to remain unvaccinated are refusing to assist in stamping out this horrible pandemic.
In September, Attleboro will have a primary election for mayor.
One of the candidates is Jim Poore. He has run for public office unsuccessfully before but, he is trying again with the same old rhetoric: "I am not a politician." "I am concerned about all the people." "We must work together." "I will be a real leader." But, there is one big problem.
Poore has stubbornly declined to get a COVID-19 vaccination. His refusal shows a complete disregard for the safety of the citizens whose door he might knock on or hand he might shake while campaigning. His decision also endangers his own family, friends, co-workers and himself.
Well, the time has come, Mr. Poore, to set an example of real leadership.
Demonstrate your true concern for the safety of the people you say you want to serve. In short, put up or shut up!
I challenge you to get fully vaccinated. I challenge you to show proof that you have done the right thing. Your failure to do this would be a very poor decision, one which I think would lead voters to decide not to make a Poore choice.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
