To th editor:
Re: "Attleboro mayor seeks charter change to cover gap in succession," front page, Jan. 19:
I read with interest the article in this newspaper regarding Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux’s purported contention that the city’s charter does not provide for a temporary chief executive in the event of an incumbent mayor’s resignation prior to a period of time in which a special election would be held to fill the seat.
This assertion is contrary to the plain language of the city’s charter, past practice, and common sense.
Section 3.7a provides for this exact scenario in which the temporary vacancy -- the period between the mayor’ resignation and a successor’s election -- is filled by the incumbent city council president. This scenario most recently was realized in the mid-1990s when Mayor Judy Robbins suffered a stroke and then city council President Benton Keene III served as acting mayor for a period of six months.
Heroux’s apparent attempt to generate confusion around an unambiguous charter provision is, at best, curious. Any tension between the mayor and City Council President Jay Dilisio is no excuse to try to undermine local rules concerning continuity of government. If the Attleboro community is to countenance the cynical assumption that they are unable to read their own ordinances, it would erode the rule of law on which government of all levels is premised. If an attorney claiming to represent the interests of the city endorses this blatant misreading of the charter, an immediate ethics investigation by the Board of Bar Overseers should be undertaken.
Heroux’s preposterous contention of a gap in the city charter is laughable on its face and should be viewed as such by city residents and leaders alike.
Tom Orecchio
Attleboro