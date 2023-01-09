McCarthy will pay dearly for his deal with the devils
To the editor:
Kevin “Faust” McCarthy just sold his soul to the the devil so that he could be Speaker of the House. He will be under the control of Matt “Mephistopheles” Gaetz and other devil disciples.
Like Faust, McCarthy will suffer consequences for his arrogance — severe consequences — and unfortunately, so will American democracy.
McCarthy gave into every demand of the fascist, so-called Freedom Caucus. He will find governing a dramatically divided Republican Party a near impossibility. One provision he agreed to is that any single member of the House can call for a vote to dismiss the speaker. That ought to be fun.
The House of Representatives will be turned into a chamber where the most extremist policies aimed at political revenge will dominate for the next two years. We can say goodbye to whatever is left of civility and the people’s interests will be secondary to getting even.
McCarthy will be a figurehead speaker. Rather than leading, he will be subjected to the desires of the Freedom Caucus. In-fighting within the party will reach a fever pitch.
Like Faust, he will be condemned to eternal hell in the House of Representatives.
Ken Cabral
Norton