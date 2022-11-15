Mention of past tragedies marred otherwise well written article
To the editor:
Re: “Retired NA police chief dies, remembered for instituting spit-and-polish image,” front page. Nov. 12:
I read the lengthy/informative article, regarding the demise of John D. Coyle, inthe Weekend Edition of The Sun Chronicle.
While The Sun Chronicle did a great job of refreshing readers, regarding the many positive aspects of former Police Chief John “Jack” Coyle’s personal life and law enforcement career in North Attleboro, I’m disturbed and disappointed that The Sun Chronicle chose to resurrect the Lykus/Cavalieri tragedy that, as a devastating event, left a “dark blemish” for many of the town’s residents to endure at the time.
As a “townie” my entire life, with the exception of four years serving in the U.S. Navy, I vividly recall both Stanley Lykus and John Coyle serving as North Attleboro’s former chief’s of the police department. As I also recall, both gentlemen performed their duties exceptionally well and both were highly respected, by the town’s residents, in the conduct of their law enforcement duties.
North Attleboro is fortunate to have been served by both! Therefore, I could not find any valid justification for regurgitating this tragic event relative to this article. Inclusion of this incident, in this otherwise well-written article, only serves to re-open old wounds for the families directly affected by this tragedy ... for what purpose? To what end?
Personally, I can find nothing positive, especially where the Lykus, Cavalieri, and Coyle families have all had to endure family tragedies, where remaining family members are left to live each day with memories no one should have to endure.
Trust me, reminders of family tragedies resulting from the unexpected loss of a loved one, only serves to re-open wounds that families already have to live with daily for the rest of their natural lives.
This reader is requesting that, in the future, greater sensitivity (and less sensationalism) be incorporated when reporting on topics that can cause unnecessary pain and hurtful memories. I would like to believe that The Sun Chronicle, and it’s staff, are better than that!
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro