When Plainridge Park Casino first opened its doors four years ago, there were no other casinos in Massachusetts.
Twin River Casino was operating in Lincoln, R.I. And anyone who wanted to wage a few dollars could head over the border to the two giant casinos in Connecticut.
Since then, a resort casino has opened in Springfield. Twin River has opened a second gambling facility, in Tiverton, R.I.
And then this summer, the giant Vegas-like Encore Boston Harbor opened its doors in Everett.
So Plainridge has a fight on its hands.
And in at least a couple of ways, the Plainville casino’s hands are tied.
The law that drew up the rules for gaming in Massachusetts, passed by the Legislature in 2011, is to blame.
One of those rules limits Plainridge to 1,250 slot machines. Popular table games such as poker and blackjack are not allowed.
That’s not the case at the Everett casino or at either Twin River gambling parlors or any other gaming facility in southern New England.
That’s an example of lawmakers putting unfair restrictions on a single business. While it’s understandable to enact strict rules for casinos, shouldn’t the marketplace decide what is offered at a casino? It’s like the Legislature preventing Shaw’s from selling certain products — but not placing those same restrictions on Stop & Shop.
Fortunately, there is a movement to change that rule. Local officials are backing legislation that would allow table games at Plainridge. They cite the 500 jobs at stake at Plainridge and the need for the Plainville casino to remain competitive in what has become a heavily saturated market.
But there is another rule that perhaps has been forgotten in the eight years since the gaming law was passed.
Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield pay 25 percent of their revenue to the state in taxes. Plainridge pays 49 percent.
That is not a typo.
Plainridge essentially gives the state two dollars for every dollar the two other casinos contribute. Do Massachusetts lawmakers WANT the Plainville casino to go out of business?
They certainly shouldn’t.
A study released last month showed that Massachusetts may be recapturing some of the revenue that for years flowed to casinos elsewhere. The study found that 22 percent of those surveyed at Plainridge said they had been regular visitors to the casinos in Connecticut and Rhode Island.
More importantly, the study reported a steep drop in gambling at out-of-state facilities as legalized gaming began to expand here.
Lowering Plainridge’s tax rate is going to be a tough sell on Beacon Hill. In July, Plainridge paid the state $6.14 million in taxes, slightly more than half of what Encore Boston Harbor even though the Everett casino brought in nearly four times the revenue.
And MGM Springfield? That casino paid $1 million less than Plainridge even though its revenues were $8 million more than what was generated in Plainville.
It’s going to be difficult to persuade lawmakers to give up that revenue. Cutting taxes has never been the Legislature’s M.O.
But Plainridge is in for a fight, and it has both hands tied behind its back.
It’s time for the Legislature to cut the ropes and let the marketplace — and not their arbitrary rules — decide the future of gaming in Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.