Minibikes used on roadways should be confiscated
To the editor:
I was driving to Attleboro the other day along Chestnut Street when all of a sudden, out zips a minibike, runs the stop sign and proceeds driving like a real motorcycle, only this minibike had no plates, lights or horn and the man driving it was not wearing a helmet.
This was one of three different minibikes driven by young- to middle-aged men I have seen around town. Back in the day, we would have been pulled over and minibikes taken in a heartbeat.
What gives? Everyone should have to follow the rules of the road to include insurance.
George Gallagher
North Attleboro