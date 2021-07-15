Modern-day GOP distorts true meaning of term ‘conservative’
To the editor:
There are a few historical facts that people should consider before they buy the arguments of the today’s so-called conservatives or Republicans about voter fraud, socialism etc.
But, first we need to define terms.
Put simply, conservative is a way of thinking that is thoughtful and deliberate and tries to avoid unintended consequences. A worthy goal. I can respect a person who is conservative in that way.
A liberal is one who is open to new ideas and willing to try new things to solve a problem. Also, a wise approach. We need both.
Unfortunately, there has always been a breed of person who uses the term conservative to prevent social justice progress and to protect their advantages. They are often people desperate to prevent change because it might limit their power and privilege.
For example, conservatives opposed abolishing slavery, granting women the right to vote and laws to protect consumers and workers. They opposed the introduction of Social Security and Medicare and the outlawing of segregation as well as laws improving education for handicapped children.
There are many more such examples and if you check the history of the battles for all these progressive laws you will see that it has always been a minority of people who feared losing their advantages and privileges who opposed progress for the majority. This has never been more true than today.
Today this minority of our population, that claims to be conservative, is so fearful and desperate that they do and will resort to violence. They remind me of the Confederacy that, in order to maintain their advantages and keep owning other human beings, started a war costing thousands and thousands of lives. Some of these people are similar to members of the Ku Klux Klan.
Today these people are the greatest threat to democracy in this country since the Civil War.
So, please do not buy their lies just because you may be uncomfortable with change. Those people clearly do not have the welfare of the majority of American people in mind and never did.
Al Hannigan
North Attleboro
