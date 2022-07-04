Morally corrupt, Trump continues to hurt our country
To the editor:
This letter writer is an independent voter. The character of a candidate means far more to me than the label they identify with.The Jan. 6 hearings are important.
What I saw that day was morally repugnant. Donald Trump encouraged his fans because he would like to be a Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong-Un. All you have to do is look at how hard the people of Ukraine are fighting, what they have sacrificed, to understand that having a dictator and no say are unbearable.
The repairs to the Capitol building so far cost Americans $2.73 million. Being fiscally conservative, I believe the money should be out of Trump’s pocket. At least 140 Capitol and Washington, D.C., police were injured and Brian D. Sicknick gave his life defending the Capitol from rioters.
I thought Republicans backed the Blue, instead they lie and deny.
Trump betrayed all Americans and his oath that day and I cannot believe he is still a free man. The average citizen can do far less and be in jail awaiting trial.
I am thankful Joe Biden stepped up and took on this challenge. But I think the Democrats need to find someone younger, with a clean record, to continue to bring us moderation.
The Republican party right now is largely morally bankrupt.
The whole reason the Congress and Senate exists is to work together to solve problems and make life bearable for Americans. No one person is responsible for COVID, Putin’s war and everything else negative that is happening now, and no-one person can fix all these problems.
Carol Megna
North Attleboro