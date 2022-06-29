More burden on women
To the editor:
Re: “What if Obama had been behind Jan. 6?,” by Peter Gay, column, June 27:
Usually I’m on the same page as Peter Gay philosophically.
I’ve met Gay and like him. But a portion of his recent column surprised and disturbed me. Specifically, I’m talking about the second paragraph of his latest column. Gay is worried about his take not being a popular opinion. It’s not, and for good reason going far beyond just a philosophical difference.
Gay and I are both products of the old white guy, patriarchal, sexist, misogynistic era that deemed women second class citizens. I know this is not what is in his heart, but his comments scream it loud and clear. If Gay is against abortion, I can respect that position even if I do not agree with it. However, his solution for women in states that no longer allow abortions is to move to an abortion-friendly state. Are you kidding me?
Already poor, women of color are victimized by an unequal health care system. The mortality rate in that group of both mothers and newborns is disgustingly high for a country like the United States. That group is most likely to seek an abortion. And let’s not get started on irresponsible sexual conduct. Does anybody really think a woman and/or mother living below the poverty line can just uproot her family and leave? And why should she have to? Why are we placing that burden on women?
I hope Gay will reflect on his words and clarify or retract his comment, which is decidedly anti-woman.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro