To the editor:
Another horrific mass killing, this time in Indiana resulting in eight people dead.
Gun violence is devouring our country our culture and our humanity.
I thought, foolishly, that after the school shooting in Florida, that something would be done. I was wrong. Not a damn thing. Not a damn thing.
Unfortunately we live in a country that seems to care more about guns than their own children.
Fred Senay
Attleboro
