More ideas for tax relief for Attleboro senior citizens
To the editor:
I am following the Attleboro City Council’s efforts to explore tax relief for our senior citizens.
Concerning the issues surrounding free parking at the library, this should be easy. Give out parking stickers to eligible seniors based on income. There is no need to create a special parking area. I have a disability placard for parking and sometimes a space is available and sometimes no space is available. That’s life. However, a free parking pass to the library every couple of weeks will not be of much help financially to senior citizens.
One of a senior citizen’s big tax bills is home taxes. The city should explore capping an owner’s house tax to be the amount paid on retirement or at a specific age and based on income. I have been in my home for 49 years and paid taxes to support my family, children and grandchildren. There is no one left in my home except me, and I don’t feel I am a burden on the city resources.
Another idea may be to give seniors free trash pickup also based on income. Senior citizens do not create the same amount of trash as a family.
These are only a few ideas that come to my mind, and all are income-based proposals that will exclude me from benefiting from any tax relief. I don’t feel that any of these ideas should be a large detriment to the city’s budget considering all the new homes being built in Attleboro and the increased tax base these homes are creating.
Pam Desautel
Attleboro