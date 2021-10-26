More money for Attleboro means more spending
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro sees $17.7M surplus,” front page (Oct. 25):
This is potentially bad news because there are so many local special interest groups and local politicians who interpret this headline with unrestrained glee, mesmerized as to how to spend what they deem as a “windfall.”
Such is decidedly the wrong philosophy.
What this surplus should result in is raising real estate taxes less than previously planned, thereby resulting in a real, genuine benefit for local taxpayers.
Mom and dad are scraping quarters and dollar bills to buy their kids winter clothing and footwear, as well as for anticipated home heating bills.
It is these people who need a break.
If the politicians really believed in helping people, they would spend less so that the local residents would have more for increasingly expensive necessities.
Slow down the municipal spending.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
