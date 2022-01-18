More respect needed for the other side
To the editor:
Liberal or conservative opinions are, as always, both allowed on this page. But what I have noticed more often than not is the liberal opinion is a bully pulpit against the conservatives. Those, who go out of their way to show how offensive conservative opinions are, have absolutely no problem being offensive themselves. I am a registered independent who also happens to be a conservative. I find it highly offensive that it is an accepted practice to portray us as racists and bigots.
I think many of those who consider themselves to be of the inclusion, non-divisive population who are wholly entitled to their opinion, need to learn to also be respectful of others who are also wholly entitled to a different opinion. Differing opinions keep life, and this page lively and interesting, but personal attacks are unseemly.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville