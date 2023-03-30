More thoughts on North Attleboro’s finances
To the editor:
Re: “Transparency is priority of North Attleboro Town Council,” by Justin Paré and John Simmons, guest essay, March 23:
The guest essay by Justin Paré and John Simmons professed the conservative policies of our town leaders, as well as, providing an update of the specific projects that our real estate taxes and other fees are funding.
While declarative, in this taxpayer’s opinion (and the opinion of many others who have approached me), personal observations indicate additional austerity measures, efficiency improvements and elimination of continued waste of taxpayer money would result in less of our hard earned money needing to be used to pay annual real estate taxes.
Additionally, the town’s policymakers opine that Proposition 2 1/2 requires increasing real estate taxes by 2 1/2% each year.
As an active member of Citizens for Limited Taxation during the 1970s, let it be known that it was never CLT’s intent to require 2 1/2% annual increases in real estate taxes. On the contrary, the sole purpose of Prop 2 1/2 was to limit any proposed increase in real estate taxes to not more than 2 1/2%.
The proper application of this law (passed in 1980) would result in reductions to annual real estate taxes to the benefit of taxpayers.
Also, relative to the “free cash” account (amounting to several million dollars), it is my opinion that a percentage of this free cash (upon certification by the state) should first be returned to the taxpayers, in the form of a reduction in annual real estate taxes, before the remaining money is spent funding new projects, especially where virtually 100% of all money in the free cash account is taxpayer money from one source or another.
I hope to continue having ongoing discussions with Town Manager Michael Borg — who has proven to be receptive to taxpayer concerns — in the hopes that his fiscal policies will bring some relief to the town’s taxpaying residents.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro