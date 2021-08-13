To the editor:
Re: “Taxpayers need accountability,” by Kenneth Porter (Voice of the Public, Aug. 9)
I grew up in Attleboro and starting waitressing at Morin’s Diner when I was 15 years old. I worked at the restaurant throughout high school and during college breaks.
After college, before finding a full time job, I worked for Morin’s as a banquet waitress at various venues in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Morin’s provided me with an income, friendships, and great memories.
My grandmother, Kathleen Walsh, often spoke of how Russell Morin Sr. sent over a fully cooked turkey with all of the fixings when my grandfather died in 1969. It was a thoughtful gesture that she remembered with gratitude for years afterward.
I do not know how a dollar amount was arrived at from the Restaurant Revitalization Program.
What I do know, first hand, is that the Morin Family, and Morin’s Inc., has been an integral part of the Attleboro community for decades.
They are hard working, dedicated to their businesses, to their employees, and to the people they serve.
The Small Business Administration and the banks that process grants have the ability and obligation to carefully scrutinize the applications and the applicants.
If they feel that Morin’s Inc., (along with their many employees, venues and suppliers that will benefit from the effects), meet the criteria to receive a $10 million grant, then I congratulate and thank Morin’s for being so impactful to the greater Attleboro and southern New England area.
Colleen Wade
Mansfield
