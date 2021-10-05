‘Morning After’ pill does not cause abortions ‘Morning After’ pill does not cause abortions
To the editor:
Re: “A woman who chooses abortion is not a murderer,” by Ken Watson (Voice of the Public, Sept. 30):
While I generally agree with Ken Watson’s recent letter, there is a factual error I believe should be corrected.
Watson referred to the “Morning After” pill as if it causes a pregnancy to end. In fact, that pill cannot end a pregnancy, it can only prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus. If it already has implanted, the “Morning After” pill will not end that pregnancy. It is not an “abortion” pill, it’s back up contraception.
For the record also, unless a fertilized egg properly implants in the uterus, no pregnancy will occur.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
