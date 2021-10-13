Most Americans are not racists
To the editor:
Re: “The true history of Columbus,” by Bill Gouveia (column, Oct. 11):
Although I’ve not commented on the Opinion Page for several years because we are so divided, I must respond to Bill Gouvela’s Columbus Day column since it is seldom that I can accept his thoughts without trepidation.
The irony is that if Columbus was as Gouveia says (and Gouveia’s innuendo — as I infer it to be — is a negative one), then so should what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and the Biden administration are doing to America. But, not so sure that is the case.
Most Americans are neither bigots nor racists, and, are good folk willing to help and support one another. We are not perfect as a people, but, having said that, where else in this world is there a better place to live, raise our families and have the freedom to pursue our dreams? Changes are ever present; but, be careful for what you wish for going forward.
Jay Hobson
North Attleboro
