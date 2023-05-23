Most Americans want strong gun laws, Fox poll shows
To the editor:
Re: “Don’t like our gun laws? Change the Constitution,” by Bob Foley, column, May 19:
How does Bob Foley think that we can realistically change a Constitutional amendment when we can’t seem to get serious gun legislation passed?
Enough is enough. Congress MUST act to improve our gun laws. It’s about saving lives — no more politics. A recent poll by conservative Fox News shows strengthening our gun laws is wanted.
87% support background checks. We need to close the gun show loophole on background checks.
81% want better enforcement of existing gun laws.
81% want 21 to be the legal age to buy guns.
80% want mental health checks on gun owners as well as allowing police to take guns from those considered a danger to themselves or others.
77% want a requirement of a 30-day waiting period for all gun purchases.
61% favor banning assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons.
Mass killings don’t happen in any other industrial country to the degree they occur in the United States.
Congress is supposed to represent the wishes of the people. It’s well past time for them to do their job and pass sensible gun laws.
Warren Benson
North Attleboro