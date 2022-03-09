Moves US could make that could bring this war to an end
To the editor:
Re: An open letter to our elected leaders,” by Bob Foley (column, March 4):
Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley calls for our leaders to push President Joe Biden to action to save the Ukrainian people. I agree. The president is already moving to provide anti-tank shoulder weapons and loaned attack aircraft to the Ukrainian air-force and other small steps such as releases from our oil reserve; I agree. I also agree with our not sending our service men and women into combat in Ukraine.
But Foley’s limited “history.” while correct, is part of the argument for the failed USA foreign policy of the last 30 years that finally goaded to action an angry and disgusted leader of the Russian “Sphere of Influence”, Vladimir Putin.
Presidents, surrounded by plutocrats driven by the military-industrial complex seeking medals and profits and funded by fascist oligarchs, endorsed NATO’s change from a posture of defense to one of provocation. This was most unfortunate and a misunderstanding of world power politics.
What to do? Congress should press Biden to immediately proclaim the United State’s promise to end NATO provocation, arrange to cede the Donbas region of Ukraine to Russia, if Putin immediately withdraws.
There’s a fair chance that Putin will take this exit ramp and withdraw in victory, saving the brave Ukrainians.
If he doesn’t, nothing more is lost.
Are our representatives listening? Is Biden understanding?
Tom Richards
North Attleboro