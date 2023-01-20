Must-do solutions for our border crisis
To the editor:
Re: “The migrant crisis needs a solution. Fix it in these six steps,” by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Washington Post, Jan. 19:
My Overview of Mayor Eric Adams’ “straight-forward” ideas:
A. United States must first take political control:
1. Finish southern border fence in six months, equipped to end illegal crossings;
2. Build multi-lane portals in six months to pass legals in five minutes;
3. Equip immigration offices on both sides to feed and process applicants in 30 days;
4. Bus approved immigrants into their desired locations throughout the country with a $1,000 stipend.
B. The United States must abandon failed foreign policy to dump money into Central and South American countries to improve living conditions, so as to stem immigration, but continue foreign relations to encourage that objective and also pursue your “straight-forward” ideas.
C. POTUS: Get to it!
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro