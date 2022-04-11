My faith remains in God, not man
To the editor:
Re: “Faith in God has done little for the Ukrainians.” by Aldo Ferrario (Voice of the Public, April 8):
Aldo Ferrario rightly highlights the terrible suffering in Ukraine. He further writes: “All the thoughts and prayers in the world will not change a thing in Ukraine.”
He then essentially concluds, as do many atheists and agnostics, that God is either deaf and callous toward the suffering Ukrainians, powerless, or perhaps there is only “this illusion of God.”
Actually, what we’re seeing and experiencing in this world is a humanity that is in rebellion against God.
At every level, from individual to nations, we all are fundamentally driven by selfish interests, greed, passions, and love of power. No, Rodney King! After thousands of years, we humans have proved over and over that we can’t “just get along.”
Has God “turned a blind eye” as Ferrario asserts? Let’s look at the Biblical record. Adam expressly did what God forbade. God confronted him with this moral transgression and Adam replied, “The woman whom You gave to be with me, she gave me of the tree and I ate” (Genesi 3:12). Wow, Adam not only blamed Eve, he actually blamed God for His actions! In his rebellion, Adam by way of his representation of us all, plunged mankind into sinful ruin. Wars, dysfunction, all manner of suffering, et al, are the evidence of that rebellion. Don’t blame God.
But again, did God turn a blind eye? No, He mercifully promised that One would come who would undo what occurred at the fall (Genesis 3:15). That One would be Jesus Christ, who by way of substitution, would live a life of complete obedience and then suffer the just penalty for the sins of those who trust Him.
The evidence of that faith would be a true believer’s changed life. As such, sinners are called to pray to God in humble confession and repentance, and thereby receive full forgiveness, and experience new life, now and in the life to come. No one who has come this way has ever been turned away.
Have “faith in other humans to do the right thing” as Ferrario writes? No thanks. I’ll take Jesus Christ.
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton