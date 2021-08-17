My very expensive 2-mile ride
To the editor:
Ouch! I need to go to the hospital, but you better take me to the bank first!
As a resident of Attleboro for more than 30 years, I thought a 2-mile trip to the local hospital would be free, but I was mistaken.
That 2-mile ride cost me $ 2,488.46. An IV was attempted but failed but I guess they did an EKG. Don’t get me wrong, I love our fire department and EMTs, but didn’t the fire department get any of the taxes I paid? Oh well, maybe next time I will think twice about that ride. I’m not sure that’s the message we want send but we are. Thankfully everyone’s OK.
John Fertitta
Attleboro
