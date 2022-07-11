Never vote Republican? Are you joking?
To the editor:
Re: “Take the pledge: Never vote Republican again,” by Joseph Stewart, Voice of the Public, July 8:
Joseph Stewart’s letter to the editor is so ignorant. He doesn’t have a clue what he’s talking about.
Seriously, our immigration policy is Republican? And taxes? And criminal justice?
The borders are wide open (not Republican policy); we’re taxed up the ying-yang (not Republican policy); the criminals are not prosecuted and the cities are full of crime (not Republican policy).
Where are you living? Certainly not in this country.
Hopefully, in November, people smarten up and save our country from a liberal world order.
Lynn Brown
Attleboro