New AHS should have been larger
To the editor:
Re: “A big blue jewel: An early look inside the nearly completed new Attleboro High School,” Front Page, Weekend Edition, July 30-31:
There is much that is praiseworthy for the new Attleboro High School.
From your recent Page One story, however, I note that former high school’s square footage was 428,000, and the new one is only 472,000. That’s only a fraction over 10% larger.
Given that this new school should be a functional city asset for a number of future decades, and meet the needs of future enrollment over that time, 10 percent larger is likely not enough.
I would have expected greater vision for the likely needs of 50 years from now.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
The writer is a former Attleboro School Committee member.