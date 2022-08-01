New AHS should have been larger

To the editor:

Re: “A big blue jewel: An early look inside the nearly completed new Attleboro High School,” Front Page, Weekend Edition, July 30-31:

There is much that is praiseworthy for the new Attleboro High School.

From your recent Page One story, however, I note that former high school’s square footage was 428,000, and the new one is only 472,000. That’s only a fraction over 10% larger.

Given that this new school should be a functional city asset for a number of future decades, and meet the needs of future enrollment over that time, 10 percent larger is likely not enough.

I would have expected greater vision for the likely needs of 50 years from now.

Gerald F. Chase

Attleboro

The writer is a former Attleboro School Committee member.

