New of Heroux running for sheriff was a shock
To the editor:
I was rather shocked to read on Monday that Mayor Paul Heroux is running for sheriff of Bristol County.
Having followed his prior campaigns he has been fairly open about his desire to run for higher office following his third and final term in the office as mayor of Attleboro.
During the mayoral debate hosted by WPRI-TV on Oct. 21, Heroux was asked about his intention to run for higher office after his term as mayor was up and he answered by indicating that he had not ruled out a future run but in the moment was focused on being mayor of Attleboro and his campaign for re-election.
When pressed and asked to assure voters that he was going to focus on the role of mayor if re-elected, he clarified that he was currently doing the job of mayor while campaigning for re-election.
That said, what was shocking to me at least was that he is running for sheriff of Bristol County — it seems so lackluster for a man of his education and experience which includes a master’s degree in criminology from University of Pennsylvania and working for the Philadelphia Jail System and as a director of research in the Massachusetts Prison System. However, I do feel that Heroux’s would bring much needed compassion along with reasonability to the role as evidenced by his leadership here in Attleboro.
Laura Abrams
Attleboro
