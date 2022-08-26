Newspaper reading provides a top education
To the editor:
I grew up in the South at a time when money was tight. In my senior high school year, my grandma sat me down and told me I probably wouldn’t have the finances to attend college. She was right.
However, she told me that if you read a newspaper, front to back, every day for 10 years, you will have read about almost all of what they teach in college. So I started reading, not one, but two newspapers daily.
In my middle 30s I was finally able to attend college and by gosh, Grandma was right. Over a four-year plus span, almost all of my courses had been touched upon in newspaper articles I had read over the previous years.
A few years ago on a train ride to Boston I picked up a copy of The Sun Chronicle that someone had left on the seat. In the course of the day I read it, front to back, and declared what a nice and informative paper. I have added The Sun Chronicle to my daily reading list, now three papers.
Now as a senior citizen I especially like Wednesday’s edition because it contains the World of Wonder page.
Grandma also told me you were never too old to learn, she was right again.
Lewis Watkins
Pawtucket