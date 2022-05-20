Newspaper’s bias is evident on abortion issue
To the editor:
I always suspected The Sun Chronicle was biased to the left, but now I have proof.
Last weekend’s “pro-abortion” protest in downtown Attleboro received front page coverage, with a large photo above the fold, and several paragraphs of coverage. (“Dozens march at Attleboro rally in support of abortion rights,” front page, May 16)
In January 2022 I participated in a “Respect Life” two-mile candlelight procession through Attleboro center with the temperatures in the single digits.
This event, sponsored by The Knights of Columbus, also had many car horns honking in support. Despite having several dozen folks walking, I could not find a single line of coverage in The Sun Chronicle in the days following.
Victoria A. Cohen
Attleboro