To the editor:
Re: "The Investigation into Donald J. Trump," Point/Counterpoint: COUNTERPOINT: "Unwarranted charges demonstrate two-tiered justice system" by Chris Talgo, commentary, Aug. 4:
Based on the Aug.4, edition, I imagine that coming soon to the op-ed section of The Sun Chronicle will be two, 750-word opinion pieces appearing on the same page.
The headline for the first piece will be, "Point: the Earth is round."
The headline for the second will be, "Counterpoint: the Earth is flat."
I mean, since crackpots like (NBA player) Kyrie Irving believe it, the second warrants as much space and attention as the first, right editorial board?
Joseph Cortellini
North Attleboro