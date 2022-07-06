Nice guys finish last in US politics
To the editor:
George McGovern, candidate for president, a devout man who flew 35 combat missions in World War II, lost the election to Richard Nixon — who proved to be a bad guy — after having delivered this acceptance speech:
“It is the time for this land to become again a witness to the world for what is just and noble in human affairs. It is time to live more with faith and less with fear, with an abiding confidence that can sweep away the strongest barriers between us and teach us that we are truly brothers and sisters.”
But Nixon won. Why?
Remembering why I chose Nixon back then, I was one of the majority who preferred a tough-guy image.
So, my advice to good guys running for president: Run as a tough guy, praising others who promote the worthy planks in the platform.
Now, Department of Justice: Get to work prosecuting bad guy Donald J. Trump! Get him out of our lives.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro