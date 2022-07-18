To the editor:
Re: “Take the pledge: Never vote Republican again!” by Joseph Stewart, Voice of the Public, July 8:
I’d like to add some comments to the debate over which party to vote for. I just don’t understand how anyone can vote for a Republican these days.
My points (which I’d love to debate) are Republicans are on the wrong side of:
1. climate change
2. gun control
3. abortion
4. taxing the rich
5. Medicare for all
6. minimum wage
7. paid family leave
8. support of the most inept conman, Doanld J. Trump
9. and (possibly the most important of all) getting money out of politics.
We now have nothing less than legal bribery that allows the wealthy to bribe our politicians and create a country that has the biggest divide between the rich and the poor in the world.
Paul Peckham
Plainville