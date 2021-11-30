No letters, please, only columns
To the editor:
Re: “Dave Kane can use his radio show to voice his opinion,” by Philip Hourigan (Voice of the Public, Opinion Page Nov.15):
In his letter to the editor, Philip Hourigan of Mansfield, suggested that my opinions should be banned from this page because I host a radio talk show. I found his letter to be a bit puzzling.
Correct me if I am wrong, but, doesn’t The Sun Chronicle welcome the opinions of priests, ministers, rabbis, Muslim clerics, politicians and the like, all of whom have their own bully pulpits? Doesn’t this paper expend thousands of column inches publishing the political ramblings of all elected officials and the candidates who run against them? Hasn’t this media outlet done all it could to be fair and open to all opinions? Of course it has.
So, what is Hourigan’s real problem? He is frightened of what I might write. He doesn’t care if I do a talk show or I work in a car wash. He shutters while reading the opinions I express. His fear is palpable. So much so, that he couldn’t make up his mind.
He began by wanting me banned but then he wrote: “If the editor believes Kane has opinions which would be of value to his readers, he might consider inviting him to contribute an occasional opinion essay or a regular column.” Wait ... what?
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
