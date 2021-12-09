No one is ‘pro-abortion’ so stop saying it
To the editor:
Re: “Abortion is legal human sacrifice,” by Paul Wanamaker (Voice of the Public, Dec. 9):
I do wish Paul Wanamaker and others would stop referring to pro-choice people as pro-abortion.
I don’t know of any reasonable person who advocates or otherwise promotes abortion. That is such a loaded accusation. Rather than imputing the opinions of the other side I would suggest that it would be more likely to reduce the need for abortion by calling for more comprehensive education in human sexuality for our young people.
Also, make available reliable, free birth control products. Sure sounds better than criminalizing desperate women who for myriad reasons are forced to choose abortion.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
