No shame in wearing a mask to keep COVID at bay
To the editor:
Re: “Will Round 2 of COVID mean restrictions, again?” by Mark Sweeney, letters, Sept. 6:
COVID-19 is the most deadly pandemic ever to hit the United States, and it is not done yet.
This summer was the hottest ever recorded in the northern hemisphere, and it is not over yet.
Dealing with the deadly threats of climate change and a pandemic requires public officials, acting on the best advice of scientists, to take steps to mitigate these threats in order to minimize the consequences.
Sadly, Mark Sweeney’s recent letter is a diatribe against COVID masking and the people who wear them.
Measures to protect the public health may require citizens to adopt an attitude of humility and concern for others.
Sadly, Sweeney seems to regard the wearing of a mask as a humiliation. Anticipating a COVID surge ahead, he says “Good luck to society with Round Two.”
That’s a sentiment I can agree with. I believe the society of which Sweeney speaks includes us all, and I hope he shares that belief.
Charles Adler
Attleboro