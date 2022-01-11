No surprise in growing number of traffic deaths
To the editor:
Re “Mass. road deaths climb to highest level since 2009,” news story, Jan. 4:
The first reason given by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security for these deaths was “speed.” No kidding!
Driving on Interstate-95, Interstate-495, or Interstate-90, all in either direction — it seems the minimum average speed is 75 mph with 80 mph not unusual at all.
At that, some drivers will fly by those new “normal” drivers, meaning they are going well into the 90s if not 100 moh. What is the correlation to the number of speeding pull-overs and citations?
Is there less enforcement due to COVID? If so, some portion of the 390 deaths are COVID-related deaths. We need both more enforcement and more driver common sense.
I put more hope in the former to save lives.
Abigail Addington-May
North Attleboro
