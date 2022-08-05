Norfolk is losing a great leader
To the editor:
This September, Norfolk will celebrate a well-deserved retirement of a very special police officer, Charles “Chuck” Stone Jr., who has served 46 years with the department, 29 as police chief.
I worked with Stone for 15 years as the finance director and town administrator. I can’t say enough about his strong leadership skills, ability to communicate effectively or his love for our community. Norfolk is Stone’s childhood home and he always worked hard to make it a better place.
Over my 15 years with the town, I saw Stone lead his department and coordinate with other local and regional departments to effectively handle the many different incidents that challenged our community. There was never any question who was in charge during those emergencies and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
Among the many important things that he did for our community was to build an excellent team, too many outstanding officers to mention, but I will say that recently retired Deputy Chief Jon Carrol is an outstanding gentleman and he will also be greatly missed. You couldn’t ask for two better leaders or gentlemen.
Over the years, Stone became one of my best friends, so perhaps I’m biased, but as a father who raised two children in Norfolk I was very thankful to have had him and the rest of the department looking out for my family and the rest of the town.
Thank you Chuck, enjoy your well deserved retirement! Take care.
Jack Hathaway
York, Maine