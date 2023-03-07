North Attleboro must prioritize it’s needs
I’ve lived in town for more than three-quarters of a century so, it’s probably accurate to state, I know the layout of North Attleboro fairly well yet, I readily admit I do not know the location of North’s money tree.
The reason I suspect there has to be one is as follows:
— North’s official annual budget (excluding the free cash account) approximates $105 million.
— I’ve noted of late that our town leaders are entertaining serious discussions regarding the funding of the Ten Mile River project which needs a total re-do because it was allowed to fall into disrepair, along with a new high school, and most recently a regurgitation of the “need” for a new fire department. The paltry total of funding needed to complete these projects exceeds the $105 million it takes to run the town for an entire year.
— My elementary school arithmetic tells me that moving forward with a combination of the above amounts to more than $200 million and I’m wondering just how much more taxpayers will be required to pay in future real estate taxes to support the cost of these new projects?
Aside from these new projects, current projects that still need extensive work and money are: the wastewater treatment facility and the far, far too many road surfaces, including the restoration of the related underground piping infrastructure, needed to make these projects work efficiently and effectively.
North’s appointed town manager and elected town council members majority appear to support consideration of these new projects, with the exception of one lone town council member who is attempting to exert caution and fiscal conservatism.
It is my opinion that North Attleboro should focus the town’s budget, finishing up current projects before looking for ways to spend money on new projects. Until current projects are completed the town needs to continue to perform annual maintenance to schools and the fire department until such time these projects can be a financial consideration.
Alternatively, if this spending spree cannot be curtailed, then I implore the keeper of the money tree to let us all know the tree’s location so we can all pick from the fruit of this tree. Otherwise, many of the taxpaying residents will soon be bankrupted as the result of significantly greater real estate taxes and fees.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro