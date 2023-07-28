North Attleboro residents have reason to complain
To the editor:
Re: “Put up or shut up, all you trolls,” by Peter Gay, column, July 24:
I see that Peter Gay referred to some of North Attleboro’s residents as trolls because they don’t agree with the town’s new trash program.
In previous columns he has referred to some of us as being negative about the way we think the town is being run.
Gay does not reside in our town but he certainly has the right to speak his piece, as do town residents.
Now, as a resident of the town, I have been waiting two years to have the road paved along a street where water lines were replaced. I asked the DPW director why May Street, Paine Road, Cumberland Avenue, Huntsbridge Road, Cushman Road, Norborough Drive, and others — all of which had no major construction — have been freshly paved. His reply was that they were funded by a state program.
My question though is why would you start projects you cannot finish in a timely manner? I know from experience that when you open road systems there is a waiting period before you can repave, but two years is quite an adequate time. In my working career I have managed maintenance departments and always made sure a project was completed in a timely manner, from start to finish.
The town is talking about putting in skating rinks, pickle ball courts and doing upgrades downtown, yet so many of our roads remain in deplorable condition.
I don’t know if Gay lives in a neighborhood which has been uprooted for two years but he would know where our so-called negativity comes from if he did. So, in closing, his remarks about trolls and negativity are unwarranted.
Jeff Fraise
North Attleboro