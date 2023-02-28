North Attleboro should pay stipends for town council
To the editor:
Now is the time to file nomination papers for the various boards in North Attleboro.
It has been many years since the town fell on hard times and removed the stipend from elected officials due to lack of funds. Then the override passed, and all the coffers were filled except for the stipend and some town hall departments.
Since inception of the town council and change of government, we all know the same names that run every year in North and accept no pay for all the work that is done.
The town can afford to pay stipends but chooses not to. Maybe someone on the charter review committee should take up the topic to establish stipends for council members to get more interest in the council, as not everyone is in position to work for free.
Now another budget shortfall is being mentioned so this will probably fall on deaf ears again and we get the same voices in town hall. It would be nice to have a larger field to choose from and not the same pool of candidates with uncontested races.
In this time of near recession and high inflation, it is time for a reasonable stipend like other cities and towns to broaden the pool of candidates for the community to include more diverse choices from all social and economic backgrounds.
Thomas Welch
North Attleboro