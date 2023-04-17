North Attleboro’s vanity project
To the editor:
I was wondering how long it was going to take for the newer residents of North Attleboro to take a look at the brandy new high school over in Attleboro and decide they couldn’t live without one and for outside influencers like unions, contractors and activist groups to whisper into the ears of less-informed residents “You need one, too!”
I understand why pre-1960 schools are being replaced. Bad designs, asbestos, lead, lack of land to expand. But that isn’t the case with North Attleboro High. We can make do with upgrades and retrofits until the life of the building has expired.
If the town wants to make an investment in a new fire department, that is understandable. It is 93 years old, outdated, and has no room to expand. The benefits of a new station serve all residents of North, not just some, as the schools do. I believe the fired Department’s need is sincere, has merit, and should be considered by the voters.
The highest appeal of North Attleboro is its low tax base. I don’t want higher taxes unless and until they are necessary. I don’t want a high school built just because the Smiths in our town feel they must keep with the Joneses in Attleboro.
Get back to us when you have a real reason to build that isn’t a vanity project.
Gary Johnson
North Attleboro