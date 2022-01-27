North coach deserves praise, not scolding
To the editor:
Re: “North Attleboro coach’s 2021 profanity laden rant draws parent’s complaint,” (front page, Jan. 13) and ”Verbally assaulting kids is never OK,” by Dave Kane (Voice of the Public, Jan. 26):
Kudos to Mike Hart for providing a life lesson to his team. He let the kids know that it is best to ignore trash talking by the opposition and just play baseball. He also knocked them off their high horse and brought their high and mighty attitudes back to earth. It’s too bad the snowflake who recorded it hasn’t been reprimanded for being a sneak. As for (the parent) who reported it, he should have allowed the superintendent to handle it internally but instead ran to The Sun Chronicle and then not chose to hide instead of identifying himself. What a coward. When I was that age, if I had ever run to my mommy with a story like this she would have given me a much-deserved backhander and confirmed that the coach was spot on with his actions. Instead, these kids are put in timeout, and we have seen the result of what timeout does. Just watch the disrespect they have for each other and others. It will continue until they are held accountable.
As for Dave Kane, he must have been bullied because he is a miserable person who says a lot about nothing.
Mike Messier
Attleboro