North Attleboro continues its foolish ways with money
To the editor:
Re: “North to buy high-tech scoreboard,” news story, front page, Aug. 30:
A recently held town council meeting which included voting on a proposed high-tech electronic scoreboard for the high school’s new athletic field was quite revealing. It could almost be considered comical if it didn’t result in a prime illustration of a nearly $300,000 waste of taxpayer money but hey, we should be overjoyed that the council was able to negotiate a $9,000 (3%) discount bringing the original cost of $298,000 down to $289,000!
Nonetheless, on display was a good example of the council’s makeup, which I found to be extremely telling in that you saw those council members who were big spenders with taxpayer money (I only hope voters remember who they are at election time), and those who took a cover-your-butt approach by being only semi-committed.
Of the nine town council members (a full quorum) only one took a dissenting position in an attempt to avoid wasting taxpayer money.
Of the eight members who approved this project, one commented that “it won’t cost taxpayers additional money beyond the nearly $300K remaining in the original allocation for the field project” (sure comforting to know only the original almost $300K will be frivolously misspent).
Another of the eight members who approved this wasteful project stated that “North Attleboro has a history of being pennywise and pound foolish and that the town doesn’t like to spend money.”
Really?
This taxpayer has not yet heard that from any other taxpayers, in fact quite the opposite!
Sure makes me feel warm and comfortable with those charged with spending taxpayer money prudently (mine included).
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro